Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, Thursday, February 8, 2018, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Informing Parliament about the Thursday event, Majority Leader and chairman of the business committee Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu made this known last Friday when he presented the business statement for the third week.

The Majority Chief Whip, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, reading the business statement before the House, said "Honourable members are therefore urged to be in the Chamber latest by 9:15am as it may not be courteous for members to enter or exit the chamber after His Excellency, the President has entered the House to deliver his address.

"Mr. Speaker, the business committee takes this opportunity to advice Honourable members not to enter the Chamber with their guests."

He added: "in view of the…address by His Excellency the President, the House is expected to adjourn early on Wednesday 7 February, 2018 to enable the planning committee of the State of the Nation Address to get the chamber ready for the event before Thursday 8 February, 2018."

The President delivered his first State of the Nation Address on February 21, 2017 barely two months after assuming the reins of government.

In that address, he said the government would put in place policies "that will deliver sustainable growth and cut out corruption".

President Akufo-Addo is expected to itemise sector by sector the general health of the country and outline policies and programmes to facilitate the country's socio-economic development in his second State of the Nation Address.

The sectors that are expected to be covered in the address include education, agriculture, energy and health.