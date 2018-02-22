Nana Addo doing nothing to fight corruption - Batidam

news

Former Presidential Advisor on Governance and Corruption Daniel Batidam, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing nothing to fight corruption in the country.

He has challenged him to sit up and do more in the fight against corruption.

He said he will be happy if the government cracks the whip.

He added that appointment of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption is erroneous and unfortunate.

READ ALSO: Special Prosecutor will only witch-hunt Mahama's ministers - Former AG

His comment comes at the back of the recent corruption perception index (CPI) which has ranked Ghana as the worst performance in the last six years in its fight against the canker.

The country dropped three points from its 2016 score of 43 to 40 in 2017 and ranked 81 out of the total of 180 countries.

This year, the index found that more than two-thirds of countries score below 50, with an average score of 43. Unfortunately, compared to recent years, this poor performance is nothing new.

Ghana falls in global corruption perception index

Daniel Batidam speaking on corruption index said nothing has happened in the area of fighting corruption when the NPP came into power.

READ MORE: Special Prosecutor is a big joke - Mahama's Advisor on Corruption

"I am worried that after years of steady progress which took us from as low as 38% in 2009 to 48% in 2014, we are sliding backwards again…virtually, nothing has happened in the area of fighting corruption when the NPP came into power," he noted.

"From what I am seeing now, I can say that in Ghana now, the perception of corruption is a reality…this gov’t has not done much to its credit when it comes to the fight against corruption. President Nana Akufo-Addo will have to sit up…his government is doing nothing to fight corruption" he said in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM.