Nana Addo fires Charlotte Osei

President Nana Akufo-Addo has dismissed the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei.

In a statement issued by the Information Minister Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid he stated that the 2 deputies of Charlotte Osei have also been sacked.

The two deputies are Mr Amadu Sulley and Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

The minister said that President Akufo-Addo took the decision to dismiss them “after the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo pursuant 146 (4) of the constitution, to investigate separate complaints brought against the three persons by Ghanaian citizens, recommended their removal from office.”

Background

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo constituted a five-member committee to investigate the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah who is in charge of Corporate Service and Amadu Sulley, in charge of Operations as prescribed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

The committee presided over by a Supreme Court judge has two other Court of Appeal judges (male and female) as well as two other members nominated by the Council of State (male and female) as its membership.

This committee was constituted after two separate groups petitioned the President demanding the removal of Madam Charlotte Osei as EC boss.

Some workers petitioned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asking for investigations into allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance against the Chair of the election management body.

They are also demanding her removal over allegations that she terminated a contract with STL and unilaterally renegotiated a contract with a vendor of the EC for $21,999,592 without informing her deputies or other commissioners.

Charlotte Osei in response also accused her deputy Chairpersons of the Commission of arrogance and illegally signing contracts worth over GH¢40 million without her approval.

