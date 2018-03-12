Nana Addo is paying evacuated traders with own pocket money

news

President Akufo-Addo is compensating evacuated traders and artisans around his residence from his own pocket, Government has said.

A statement from the Presidency, signed by presidential spokesperson Mustapha Hamid said the President agreed that the national purse will not to be used to pay off the evictees.

It further stated that President Akufo-Addo has also taken notice of those who were not included in the initial compensation and has accepted to give them what is due.

“In view of the security implications of the operations of the traders, and artisans, national security proceeded to engage with them, and compensation packages of varied sums were agreed on. President Akufo-Addo has taken the view that the national purse must not be burdened on a matter such as this, and has gone on to pay these compensation from his personal resources,” sections of the statement read.

READ ALSO: Felix Kwakye rips Akufo-Addo over eviction of traders



“A group of artisans, describing themselves as “the junior masters”, who were not beneficiaries who were not beneficiaries of the initial compensation, in a letter to President Akufo-Addo, dated February 25,2018, appealed to the president to be included in the compensation package, a request which the President has accepted.”

Some traders and residents had expressed discontent with the compensation package which was dished out to them, with reports suggesting the amount was between from GHS3,000 and GHS 10,000.

Others also lamented the hasty nature of their evacuation, insisting they have not been given enough time to relocate.

“However, the statement from the Flagstaff House said: “it is completely false that only a week’s notice was given to the traders and artisans to move from their current location. Indeed, the leadership of the artisans and traders requested for a six-week grace-period from National Security, beginning from the last week of January 2018, to enable them move. Clearly, this request has been met.”

READ ALSO: Shop owners near Akufo-Addo’s Nima residence asked to vacate

It added that “extensive consultations were undertaken between the Office of the President, National Security, and the traders and artisans, before the implementation of this decision.”