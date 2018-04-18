Nana Addo may lose Central Region in election 2020 if...

news

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will lose votes in the Central region if in-fighting and factionalism continues.

He said the problems in the region if not managed well could affect the chances of the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

He said "Problems are brewing in the Central Region NPP. I came from there yesterday, it was serious.

"May be NPP is not paying attention to it because everyone is busy with the contest. But when I went round, it’s as if we have broken sticks in our ears."

He added that problems the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) faced in the 2016 elections will occur to the NPP.

"The problems Allotey Jacobs [NDC Central Regional Chairman) went through to lose in 2016 is what is happening to us. It happened to us in 2008. We dropped from 16 to 8 because of problems. So wherever we went to campaign, we ended up solving internal problems. We couldn’t solve many," he stressed.

The vociferous MP said "What is happening now which I want my party…which I want our party to know is that it is not our work that will send us to opposition, but actual fight. So me I am telling them on air for NPP to sit up and solve these problems.

"The election that they went, it has divided the party. This person said this is his faction, that person said this is my faction. Some MPs have hard ears. I warned the to stay away and work with anyone who wins because democracy not everyone will like you. It is your attitude that will determine.

"Some MPs openly supported a group of 10 and they all lost. So it is not easy. If you look at President kufuor, the work he did for us. The roads he built in Central Region but our own fights made us lose. This person has said this...he has done this… fights… I went with Kwamena Bartels up to midnight to solve some of the issues."