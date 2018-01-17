Nana Addo meets the press

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is meeting journalists for the second time to render an account of his stewardship within on his first year and answer questions from them.

Nana Addo is expected to face questions on the burning issues recorded in his first year in office.

He's also expected to use the occasion to touch on his achievements and challenges so far as well as the progress of the economy.

President Akufo-Addo entrenching the tradition vowed to meet the Ghanaian journalists every six months in the entire duration of his tenure as President, when he held a similar event in July 2017.

According to Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, the media encounter will create more channels of communication and ensure better free flow of information.