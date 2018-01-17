Nana Addo meets the press

Nana Addo is expected to face questions on the burning issues recorded in his first year in office.
He's also expected to use the occasion to touch on his achievements and challenges so far as well as the progress of the economy.
According to Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, the media encounter will create more channels of communication and ensure better free flow of information.