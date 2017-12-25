news

Many have decided to call him the 'Moses' of our time. For such people, they were not wrong in electing him to rescue them from the suffering and economic bondage they found themselves in.

There have definitely been some challenges, but there is no denying the fact that some of the policies introduced so far by the Akufo-Addo administration show that this is a man of vision.

Visionary leaders are noted for their positivism and idealized influence, and the following indicates that the current man of the land, Nana Akufo-Addo possesses the above attributes.

Free SHS

Ahead of the 2016 general elections, the then-presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, made free ‘SHS’ his principal campaign message. And true to his word, President Akufo-Addo has honoured his promise.

His much-awaited free SHS gained world recognition when it launched in September this year.

In this flagship programme, which has benefited over 400,000 students, the government of Ghana foots all bills including feeding fees, tuition fees, and any other accompanying charges.

Challenges associated with infrastructure and logistics have been a major issue. But the president has promised to ensure that the programme is sustained despite those challenges.

Ghana beyond aid

Nana Akufo-Addo has been on a national campaign to ‘build a Ghana beyond aid’ and recently took this agenda to a whole different level during French President, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Ghana. He boldly told his French counterpart that the continent can thrive economically without aid from Europe or other foreign countries. Videos of the interview have since gone viral. Even though some believe that the comment was controversial, many hailed Nana Akufo-Addo as a visionary and a progressive leader whose views on world issues must be harnessed for Ghana's socio-economic development.

Agriculture

The launch of his flagship programme dubbed “One-District, One-Factory” at Ekumfi in the Central Region in August marked the formal introduction and implementation of the government’s industrialisation policy.

The objective of this policy is to establish one factory across all 216 districts in the country. What is more, strong links are being created among industry, agriculture and other natural resources for job opportunities to ease the unemployment burden on the entire economy. Just like the One District One Factory, Akufo-Addo’s Planting for Food and Jobs has already begun receiving wide acceptance and support. The policy, which is expected to create in excess of 750,000 jobs to Ghanaians is also to help address the declining growth of Ghana’s agricultural sector.

Dumsor better

Ghana’s frequent power outages, which is believed to have caused an excess of $3 billion has surely improved this year. There has been some back and forth as to whether dumsor has really ended and under whose regime it did. But there is no doubt that it has greatly improved this year.

Port business improves

Business at the ports has so far improved, thanks to Nana Akufo-Addo. The process of clearing goods at the Tema ports has hitherto been tedious, taking so many weeks with clients suffering at the hands of some middlemen. The result has been massive corruption at the ports. But the implementation of the paperless clearing system in September this year has made doing business easier. The system is expected to speed up the process of clearing goods from two weeks to four hours, and ensure order at the port.

Corruption fight

The setting up of the office of the Special Prosecutor which is aimed at tackling corruption was one of the major campaign promises made by Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2016 election. Despite the red flags raised by the Minority members of parliament and some civil society groups over the Special Prosecutor Bill, it was finally passed in parliament in November.

This Bill is to define the modalities for the appointment and operations of the Special Prosecutor.

Economy

Ghana’s macro-economy has grown stronger over the last months, as key economic indicators have improved significantly.

The interventions initiated by the government as at November this year have ensured that the fiscal deficit, which stood at 9.5% at the end of 2016, has been reduced to 6.3% this year. Inflation, within the same period, has declined from 15.4% to 11.6%.

“Our economy has grown from 3.3% last year, the lowest in 22 years, to 7.9% this year,” the president recently stated, adding that he believes “that an improved macro-economy is a fundamental requirement for stimulating the investments we need for the significant expansion and growth of the national economy, and the generation of wealth and jobs.”