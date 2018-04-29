Home > News > Politics >

NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings


Mr Rawlings on Friday summoned the party's general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia to his office where he drew his "attention to the serious complaints and petitions emanating from the elections and the potential damage to the party if no action is taken to rectify the wrongs."

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to claims by former president Jerry John Rawlings that the party's branch elections are fraught with irregularities.

He warned the NDC in a press release: "We are on the verge of breaking up the NDC if we pursue this path. The National Executive Committee has to take a serious look at the entire branch electoral process and ascertain whether they have been held in an open, free and fair manner devoid of foul play and deliberate abuse."

But reacting to the former president's public statement, Mr Nketia admitted there were problems in some branches but said the whole process is not a flop as the ex-president wants to create.

”I didn’t think that the impression is going to be created that the whole exercise has been a flop and all that,” he's quoted by myjoyonline.com as saying.

“But in his opinion that the whole exercise has been a mess, I don’t think that is the case.”

