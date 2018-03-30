NDC will come back to power in 2020 - Spio-Garbrah

news

Former Minister of Trade and Industry and staunch NDC member, Ekow Spio-Garbrah has said the NDC will return to power in 2020.

He said the party will defeat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

Spio-Garbrah, who is also aspiring to lead the NDC in that elections said "In 2020 we're coming back and NPP will take a rest”.

He further chided the NPP by saying, "Nobody has seen the extra ordinary productivity that has come out from a party that said they have competent people and that the other party was not competent."

Spio-garbrah is set to contest the likes of former President John Mahama and Professor Joshua Alabi for the flagbearer position of the NDC in 2020.

He also said, “110 ministers is certainly more than was necessary especially when there were ministries that there were two people doing the job that seven or eight people are doing now."