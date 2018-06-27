NIA must use voter ID cards to register - Kufuor backs NDC MPs

news

Former President John Kufuor has urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to heed to the calls by Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the voter ID card to be added to the requirements for the registration of the Ghana card.

According to him, "It's been a rigorous exercise... Almost for the past two hours, which means it could take a lot of time... when you are going to do it for over 30 million people."

The minority has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

READ MORE: Minority jabs Nana Addo over Ghana card

They said the requirements of only a birth certificate and a Ghanaian passport isn't fair to most Ghanaians who lack these IDs especially in the hinterlands.

Kufuor speaking on the development also raised concerns about the registrations and the time spent.

"Documents that will help identify a citizen as a citizen will be sovereign authority in him or her so if your voter ID is not incorporated…I think it should be added," he said.

On Tuesday, June 26, the Minority has described as needless 'attack' by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against them on issues in relation to the Ghana card.

According to the Minority, the President's pronouncements that they [Minority], are attempting to thwart the implementation of the national ID registration law after they supported the endorsement of the legislation by Parliament, are misplaced.

In a statement, the Minority said it is sad over Nana Addo's attack on them asking him to provide credible explanation to the outrageous cost of $1.22 billion spent on the Ghana card.