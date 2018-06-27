Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

NIA must use voter ID cards to register - Kufuor backs NDC MPs


Ghana Card NIA must use voter ID cards to register - Kufuor backs NDC MPs

Kufuor speaking on the development also raised concerns about the registrations and the time spent.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former President John Kufuor play

Former President John Kufuor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Kufuor has urged the National Identification Authority (NIA) to heed to the calls by Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the voter ID card to be added to the requirements for the registration of the Ghana card.

According to him, "It's been a rigorous exercise... Almost for the past two hours, which means it could take a lot of time... when you are going to do it for over 30 million people."

The minority has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

READ MORE: Minority jabs Nana Addo over Ghana card

They said the requirements of only a birth certificate and a Ghanaian passport isn't fair to most Ghanaians who lack these IDs especially in the hinterlands.

Kufuor speaking on the development also raised concerns about the registrations and the time spent.

"Documents that will help identify a citizen as a citizen will be sovereign authority in him or her so if your voter ID is not incorporated…I think it should be added," he said.

On Tuesday, June 26, the Minority has described as needless 'attack' by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against them on issues in relation to the Ghana card.

According to the Minority, the President's pronouncements that they [Minority], are attempting to thwart the implementation of the national ID registration law after they supported the endorsement of the legislation by Parliament, are misplaced.

In a statement, the Minority said it is sad over Nana Addo's attack on them asking him to provide credible explanation to the outrageous cost of $1.22 billion spent on the Ghana card.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Defamation: A-Plus hires NDC lawyer to fight Ursula's defamatory lawsuit Defamation A-Plus hires NDC lawyer to fight Ursula's defamatory lawsuit
#Number12: Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong alleges #Number12 Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong alleges
Identification: Rawlings defies NDC to register for Ghana Card Identification Rawlings defies NDC to register for Ghana Card
Unsavoury Comments: Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament if found guilty of contempt Unsavoury Comments Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament if found guilty of contempt
EC Brouhaha: Chief Justice petitioned to fast track impeachment process against EC bosses EC Brouhaha Chief Justice petitioned to fast track impeachment process against EC bosses
#Number12: Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside #Number12 Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to step aside

Recommended Videos

Politics: Cost of one hospital in Ghana can build 5 more – Bawumia Politics Cost of one hospital in Ghana can build 5 more – Bawumia
Politics: Nana Addo bans ministers, other appointees from foreign travels Politics Nana Addo bans ministers, other appointees from foreign travels
Politics: Ken Agyapong is rude and mentally poor – Muntaka Politics Ken Agyapong is rude and mentally poor – Muntaka



Top Articles

1 EC Brouhaha Chief Justice petitioned to fast track impeachment process...bullet
2 Unsavoury Comments Ken Agyapong could be removed from Parliament if...bullet
3 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his...bullet
4 Unsavory Comments Parliament to grill Kennedy Agyapong todaybullet
5 #Number12 Akua Donkor sues; calls for Nana Addo and Bawumia to...bullet
6 Revelations "AfDB spent $1.3m on hospital beds; Ghana spent...bullet
7 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect...bullet
8 #Number12 Anas is 37 years with 13 children – Ken Agyapong...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Step aside - Akua Donkor drags Nana Addo and...bullet
10 Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is...bullet

Related Articles

Identification Rawlings defies NDC to register for Ghana Card
Identification Minority jabs Nana Addo over Ghana card
Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Card
Ghana Card We will beat NIA workers - Ashaiman NDC supporters threaten
National ID Minority goes to court over Ghana card registration
Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration
Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration
Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8 years – Bawumia

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Minority jabs Nana Addo
Identification Minority jabs Nana Addo over Ghana card
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President’s Salary Here is how much Nana Addo earns every month after tax
MP Bolga East Constituency, Dr. Dominic Akritinga Ayine
Infrastructure Development MP cries foul over abandoned projects in Bolga East
Central Regional Chairman NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs
Internal Politics Allotey Jacobs bows out of NDC chairmanship race