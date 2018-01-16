Home > News > Politics >

NPP members are protecting Charlotte Osei - Kennedy Agyapong


According to Kennedy Agyapong, some government appointees are influencing the investigations against the EC boss.

  • Published:
Maverick and outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused some members of the ruling government at the Flagstaff House of protecting the Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei amid allegations levelled against her.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei is stupid - Hassan Ayariga

His comments come at the back of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) storming the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in a bid to get Deputy Chairperson, Georgina Opoku Amankwah out of her office.

He said "NPP members are protecting and taking orders from EC boss; I don’t hate Charlotte Osei but her utterances and behavior is very bad and needs to be condemned. I know some small boys at the Flagstaff House are influencing the situation and are only embarrassing the President."

Charlotte Osei, EC Chairperson play

Charlotte Osei, EC Chairperson

 

He added that some 'small boys' at the presidency call judges to delay the case just to embarrass President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Adom TV, he said "I receive calls from some judges telling me that some small boys at the Flagstaff House are frustrating lawyers on the case and are making issues worse."

READ ALSO: Accepting new vehicle from govt not a new practice - Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei under investigations

Some staff of the EC has filed a petition against the Chairperson calling for a full-scale investigation into alleged misconduct and abuse of office on her part.

The concerned staff in their petition claim her decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL), a company contracted to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval, were fraudulent and hence she should be removed from office.

play

 

READ MORE: Step aside for investigations - PPP tells EC Commissioners

Mrs. Osei and her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Amankwaa have been trading accusations and counter accusations at each other.

Whiles the deputies accuse Charlotte Osei of incompetence and arrogance, Osei has hit back accusing them of corruption and financial malfeasance.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

