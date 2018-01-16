NPP members are protecting Charlotte Osei - Kennedy Agyapong

news

Maverick and outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has accused some members of the ruling government at the Flagstaff House of protecting the Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei amid allegations levelled against her.

According to him, some government appointees are influencing the investigations against the EC boss.

His comments come at the back of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) storming the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in a bid to get Deputy Chairperson, Georgina Opoku Amankwah out of her office.

He said "NPP members are protecting and taking orders from EC boss; I don’t hate Charlotte Osei but her utterances and behavior is very bad and needs to be condemned. I know some small boys at the Flagstaff House are influencing the situation and are only embarrassing the President."

He added that some 'small boys' at the presidency call judges to delay the case just to embarrass President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Adom TV, he said "I receive calls from some judges telling me that some small boys at the Flagstaff House are frustrating lawyers on the case and are making issues worse."

Charlotte Osei under investigations

Some staff of the EC has filed a petition against the Chairperson calling for a full-scale investigation into alleged misconduct and abuse of office on her part.

The concerned staff in their petition claim her decision to cancel a contract awarded to Superlock Technologies Limited (STL), a company contracted to supply and manage Biometric Voter Registration machines (BVRs) and the Biometric Voter Devices (BVDs), as well as her directive for the payment of $76,000 to IT firm, Dream Oval, were fraudulent and hence she should be removed from office.

Mrs. Osei and her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Amankwaa have been trading accusations and counter accusations at each other.

Whiles the deputies accuse Charlotte Osei of incompetence and arrogance, Osei has hit back accusing them of corruption and financial malfeasance.