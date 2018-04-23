news

Legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini has described members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) justifying the appointments of the 998 Presidential Staffers at the seat of government as hypocrites.

According to him, the staffers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo found it ridiculous when former President John Mahama appointed 678 staffers in 2014 and use State money to remunerate them.

On Friday, April 20, Nana Addo has forwarded a list of 998 current staffers and ministers of state at the presidency to Parliament for purposes of accountability.

The list shows that there are a total of 998 people currently working in various positions at the Presidency.

These include ministers of state at the presidency, persons working directly at the office of the president, senior presidential advisers, presidential staffers, and presidential aides and employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

Samson Lardy speaking on the development said the NPP members are being hypocritical justifying the number.

In a Facebook post, he wrote "The very many decent guys and intellectuals well deserving of their places in gov’t must tell those uninformed and hungry folks to shut up! Fine to abuse guys like us, it’s normal business. But it’s nauseating reading them abuse great and decent intellectuals and think tank leaders for sharing their views on this sinfully absurd 998.

"The internet doesn’t lie. Look up the stuff the NPP said about JM’s 678. What sickening shameless dishonest hypocrisy? Imagine what the NPP would have been doing on our radio and Tv if this 998 and 110 had happened in a different regime.

"Just imagine. Citizens must have a voice even if they don’t pay tax. Now show up here and write what you may if you think I have time for you. I have been sitting here in my office reading and reviewing court records in excess of 2000 pages in total."

Breakdown of Presidential Staffers

Ministers of State - 9

Presidential Staffers - 27

Junior Political Appointees - 256

Employees of Public Sector Organisations - 706

The Breakdown of the 706 Civil/Public Service Staff at the Office of the President

Chief Directors -2

Administrative Class – 21

Executive/Clerical Class – 18

Records Class – 10

Secretarial Staff – 32

Budget Analysts – 2

Supply & Materials Management Class – 15

Internal Audit Class – 5

Information Technology Class – 5

Programmer Class – 4

Research Class 3

Total strength of Administrative, Secretarial Classes, etc. and Presidential Household staff

Other staff on Attachment

Department of Parks and Gardens – 98

Ghana Health Service – 46

Controller and Accountant-General’s Department – 13

Audit Service – 7

Ghana National Fire Service – 61

Public Works Department (Prestige) – 64

Telecom – 4

Telephone Exchange – 2

Ghana Postal Company - 4

Ministries and Departments under the presidency are: