Home > News > Politics >

"Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff


Presidency "Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff

The board chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, speaking to New Patriotic Party delegates in the Western Region Saturday, said any suggestion that 998 people work at the Jubilee House is "fake news."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Peter Mac Manu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo's former campaign chairman Peter Mac Manu has pushed back hard on reports that the Jubilee House has 998 staffers.

READ MORE: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director

The board chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, speaking to New Patriotic Party delegates in the Western Region Saturday, said any suggestion that 998 people work at the Jubilee House is "fake news."

According to him, not everyone who works at the office of the president works at the Jubilee House.

He said: It is not true. When we say presidency, they work for the office of the presidency. It is not everybody who works at the office of the presidency who is at the [Jubilee] House. Some of them are even at various locations but their designation is that they work under the office of the President."

“If NPP came with 200-and-something and somebody writes on his Facebook wall that NPP has employed 935 people at the Jubilee House, isn’t that fake news? It is.”

The President on Friday submitted a list of 998 people who work at the office of the president to parliament in line with the Presidential Office Act.

READ MORE: Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House

The 'elephant size' of the list has generated storm on social media and media landscape, with government officials struggling to justify the numbers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Government: Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters NPP Government Don't believe the media- Mac Manu charges NPP supporters
Corruption: Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs who took double salaries are not prosecuted
Development: Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
Jubilee House: Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House Jubilee House Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House
Queen Elizabeth: Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation
Party Primaries: NPP holds regional elections Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections

Recommended Videos

Anti-gay Laws: We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t Anti-gay Laws We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t
UN Expert: Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity UN Expert Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity
Double Salary Scandal: I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP Double Salary Scandal I received GH¢40 as my salary in parliament - NDC MP



Top Articles

1 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
2 Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I...bullet
3 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo revealsbullet
4 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana...bullet
5 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for...bullet
6 Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises...bullet
7 Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as...bullet
8 Corruption Martin Amidu suggests he'll leave office if MPs...bullet
9 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference...bullet
10 Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my...bullet

Related Articles

Jubilee House Presidential staffers more than 998- MP challenges Jubilee House
Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections
Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director
Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Corruption Allegations 'Corrupt' Mahama boys who are likely to face Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor Not even Nana Addo can save you from Amidu - Bawumia
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers
Missing Cars You didn't leave over 400 cars - Mustapha Hamid replies Mahama
31 December Revolution In speech, Rawlings takes aim at Valerie Sawyerr

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
NPP
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region