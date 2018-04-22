"Fake news": Mac Manu slams reports Jubilee House has 998 staff

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo's former campaign chairman Peter Mac Manu has pushed back hard on reports that the Jubilee House has 998 staffers.

The board chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, speaking to New Patriotic Party delegates in the Western Region Saturday, said any suggestion that 998 people work at the Jubilee House is "fake news."

According to him, not everyone who works at the office of the president works at the Jubilee House.

He said: It is not true. When we say presidency, they work for the office of the presidency. It is not everybody who works at the office of the presidency who is at the [Jubilee] House. Some of them are even at various locations but their designation is that they work under the office of the President."

“If NPP came with 200-and-something and somebody writes on his Facebook wall that NPP has employed 935 people at the Jubilee House, isn’t that fake news? It is.”

The President on Friday submitted a list of 998 people who work at the office of the president to parliament in line with the Presidential Office Act.

The 'elephant size' of the list has generated storm on social media and media landscape, with government officials struggling to justify the numbers.