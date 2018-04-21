Home > News > Politics >

It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director


Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director

A list of 988 presidential staffers and their portfolios submitted to parliament in line with the presidential office act shows a different person as the communications director.

It appears Jubilee House communications director Eugene Arhin has been moved from his job.

The document, which is gathering storm on social media, shows Mr Arhin's portfolio as a Senior Presidential aid. He is the only one with that designation.

It shows one Seibik Bugri as the communications director.

Fatimatu Abubakari has been maintained as the deputy communications director. She was appointed along with Mr Arhin in 2017 by President Nana AKufo-Addo.

The full list of presidential staffers has come under fire for its 'elephant size.'

President Akufo-Addo faced a similar backlash when he appointed 110 ministers, some with overlapping duties.

