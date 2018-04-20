Home > News > Politics >

NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man


Some former ministers of state under the erstwhile Mahama administration have been accused of taking double salaries during their tenure.

The National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kamal-Deen Abdulai has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now known as the National Double-salary Collectors.

He accused the party of engaging in fraudulent activities adding that the NDC almost collapsed the economy but the timely intervention of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees are putting the economy back on track.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM, he said "The NDC is now known as the National Double-salary Collectors because they were in government and taking a double salary. Those who were against them leaving power will now see that if we had allowed them to rule for another term, this country would have my now been on its knees. We thank God they were chased away and the timely intervention of the NPP government is putting things back to shape."

The ministers who doubled as Members of Parliament (MPs) are about 25 in number who were initially accused of this criminal act by the outspoken NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The said politicians were receiving salaries as MPs and at the same time receiving their monthly salaries as ministers, contrary to the law.

Reports indicate that some of the ministers involved have agreed to repay the money to the state after they were confronted by security agencies.

