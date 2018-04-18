Home > News > Politics >

I received GH¢40 as my salary in Parliament - NDC MP


The NDC MP said she was paid GH¢40 each month from Parliament after deductions from her salary.

  Published:
Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah
Former Minister of State in-charge of Social and Allied Institutions Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah has revealed that she received GH¢40 as her salary as MP in the erstwhile administration.

The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency said she was paid GH¢40 each month from Parliament after deductions from her salary.

She made this known after visiting the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for enquiry in an alleged double-salary scandal.

"I can’t tell [my exact salary], because they will do all kinds of deductions and at certain times some of the monies will hit your account and you don’t even know…As at 2013, 2014, the money that I get from Parliament is GH¢40. There was a time I even thought they stopped paying me from Parliament and I’m getting money from the executive alone but when I got there, they said no, we are doing some deductions, your car loan this and that… So you don’t even understand the whole thing they were doing," she said.

Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah

 

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM on Eyewitness news, the MP said the salary she received for serving as a Minister of State was nothing more than GH¢7,000.

She noted: "What I got throughout that period I can testify it’s not more than GH¢7,000."

She stressed that she did wasn't paid double salary as the CID claimed.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

