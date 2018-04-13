Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

news

The NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has said Nana Akufo-Addo said worse things about John Mahama while in opposition.

He said, therefore that, the fuss comments made by President Mahama to Akufo-Addo over the weekend that he needs an Obinim sticker to cure his incompetence.

“What did we not hear Akufo-Addo say about John Mahama while in opposition? Today NPP members are all over the place accusing him of not behaving like an elderly statesman. Why did they not say that when Akufo-Addo who is older was all over the place saying worse things? This is double standards”, Adongo said.

“I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.

Adongo maintained that if members of the NDC said they will give Akufo-Addo a dose of his pill of things he did in opposition, the country will be ungovernable.

“What have they not said about Mahama…if we were going to reply in equal measure it would not have been good for the country because of the things are better not said”, he stressed.