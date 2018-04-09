Home > News > Politics >

Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man


Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man

Mahama said, "The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker".

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo Region, Kwain Isaac has advised former President John Mahama to take up stand-up comedy.

He said politics is not for John Mahama and being a comedian will best serve his interest.

Kwain Isaac's comments comes as a response to what John Mahama said over the weekend during NDC's Unity Walk at Wa.

READ ALSO: Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari

Mahama said, "The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker".

This comment has caught the ire of most NPP communicators. “You were given a platform to address party supporters who gathered for an exercise and the best you could do is become a marketer for Obinim stickers", Isaac said.

John Mahama play

John Mahama

 

Isaac said, "You were given a platform to address party supporters who gathered for an exercise and the best you could do is become a marketer for Obinim stickers."

He claimed John Mahama should not be taken seriously for lowering the bar of politicking in the country and making a mockery of himself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Obinim Sticker Comment: Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari Obinim Sticker Comment Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari
Good Work: I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu Good Work I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu
Trial: Opuni's lawyers file motion for the release of prosecution's documents Trial Opuni's lawyers file motion for the release of prosecution's documents
Obinim Sticker Controversy: Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent' election observer - Minister Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent' election observer - Minister
Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" comments Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" comments
Eric Opoku: Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday Eric Opoku Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings Politics Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to the nation - Rawlings
Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah



Top Articles

1 Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' commentsbullet
2 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses...bullet
3 Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" commentsbullet
4 Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent'...bullet
5 Politics Anyidoho coup d'etat comment taken out of context -Mahamabullet
6 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' - Franklin Cudjoebullet
7 Military Agreement Akufo-Addo was "hard" in his address to...bullet
8 Election 2020 Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of votersbullet
9 Allegations Nana Addo appointing ex-girlfriends to key...bullet
10 Akufo-Addo needs 'Obinim Sticker' to perform - John...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Unity Mahama appeals to NDC: ‘don’t insult Rawlings'
State Visit Liberia's President George Weah storms Jubilee House
Andrew Barnes Be 'open-minded' about US military deal: Australian High Commissioner urges Ghanaians
Akufo-Addo Gabby defends president's tirade against political opponents