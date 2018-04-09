Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man

news

A member of the Communications team of the New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo Region, Kwain Isaac has advised former President John Mahama to take up stand-up comedy.

He said politics is not for John Mahama and being a comedian will best serve his interest.

Kwain Isaac's comments comes as a response to what John Mahama said over the weekend during NDC's Unity Walk at Wa.

Mahama said, "The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker".

This comment has caught the ire of most NPP communicators. “You were given a platform to address party supporters who gathered for an exercise and the best you could do is become a marketer for Obinim stickers", Isaac said.

He claimed John Mahama should not be taken seriously for lowering the bar of politicking in the country and making a mockery of himself.