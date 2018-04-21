Home > News > Politics >

Presidential staffers more than 988- MP challenges Jubilee House


Jubilee House Presidential staffers more than 988- MP challenges Jubilee House

He said his sources at the Jubilee House reveal the number is more than the 988 figure presented to parliament.

  • Published:
play Ras Mubarak.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, is disputing the number of presidential staffers put out by the Jubilee House.

READ MORE: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director

He said his sources at the Jubilee House reveal the number is more than the 988 figure presented to parliament.

Mr Mubarak has therefore called for an independent head count to verify the number.

"We need an independent head count of the number of Presidential Staffers," he noted on Facebook. "My sources at the Presidency say the Staffers are more than the 998 names released to Parliament."

On Friday, the list of presidential staffers at the Jubilee House was made public, showing 988 people working at the presidency.

The 'elephant size' presidential staffers, the biggest in nation's history, has generated social media storm.

READ MORE: Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers

Many Ghanaians have slammed the president for the high numbers, questing his mantra to protect the public purse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Development: Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport Development Hot political dispute over who built Ho Airport
Queen Elizabeth: Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation Queen Elizabeth Akufo-Addo sucks up to British Queen, praises her for Commonwealth transformation
Party Primaries: NPP holds regional elections Party Primaries NPP holds regional elections
Jubilee House: Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Presidential Staffers: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director
Bloated Government: I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals

Recommended Videos

Anti-gay Laws: We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t Anti-gay Laws We’ll help Ghana; others to review anti-gay laws – UK Gov’t
Double Salary Scandal: I was overpaid as deputy minister; but I returned it – Amidu Double Salary Scandal I was overpaid as deputy minister; but I returned it – Amidu
UN Expert: Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity UN Expert Ghanaian politicians lack implementation capacity



Top Articles

1 Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkorbullet
2 Suspensions Here are the 5 'scapegoats' of corruption in Nana Addo's gov'tbullet
3 Software Scandal SSNIT's management press conference needless and...bullet
4 Freedom of Speech Police investigating 2 NDC members for insulting...bullet
5 MMT Scandal I dare Martin Amidu to investigate me - NPP's Amoako...bullet
6 Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy...bullet
7 Confusion at EC Charlotte Osei et al must be interdicted -...bullet
8 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
9 Royal Visit Nana Akufo-Addo meets Prince Williambullet
10 Special Prosecutor Supreme Court throws Ayine's...bullet

Related Articles

Presidential Staffers It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director
Jubilee House Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers
Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Demand I need a new car from Akufo-Addo - Akua Donkor
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region
Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour
Allegations NPP petitions Nana Addo to sack Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE
Double Salary Saga I received double salary as deputy Minister; but I returned it – Amidu

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon - Martin Amidu
Double Salary NDC now called National Double-salary Collectors - NPP man
NPP
Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region
President Kufour
Denial Woman arrested with cocaine in the UK not my relative - President Kufour