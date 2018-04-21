news

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, is disputing the number of presidential staffers put out by the Jubilee House.

READ MORE: It appears Eugene has been moved as communications director

He said his sources at the Jubilee House reveal the number is more than the 988 figure presented to parliament.

Mr Mubarak has therefore called for an independent head count to verify the number.

"We need an independent head count of the number of Presidential Staffers," he noted on Facebook. "My sources at the Presidency say the Staffers are more than the 998 names released to Parliament."

On Friday, the list of presidential staffers at the Jubilee House was made public, showing 988 people working at the presidency.

The 'elephant size' presidential staffers, the biggest in nation's history, has generated social media storm.

READ MORE: Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers

Many Ghanaians have slammed the president for the high numbers, questing his mantra to protect the public purse.