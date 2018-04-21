Shock and disbelief over number of presidential staffers

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has submitted the names of 988 staffers currently working at the Jubilee House to parliament.

The move was in fulfilment of Presidential Office Act which mandates the president to submit to parliament annually the list of presidential staffers.

READ MORE: I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals

The publication of the list of presidential staffers from the Jubilee House has generated shock and disbelief among Ghanaians.

The president's mantra of protecting the public purse has also come under strict scrutiny following the revelation that nearly 1000 people work at the Jubilee House.

The duplicity of roles and overlapping of jobs appears to also irk some Ghanaians.

"Having enough Public and Civil servants at the ISD thus information service department etc and yet we have staffers who are labelled as Camera Man, Technical Assistant Photographer, Technical Assistant Video, Laison Photographer, Programme Officer, Manager etc," Wonder Madilo, an aspiring National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress posted on Facebook.

A Twitter user quizzed: "After appointing 110 ministers, you go ahead to employ 998 presidential staffers. Are we running a monarch?

"Aah, 998 presidential staffers? I thought our president said he has competent men and women and he Nana Addo came to protect the public purse? What sort of wanton dissipation of state resources is this (sic)?" another Twitter user noted.

— Peter Doe Jnr (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"PRESIDENTIAL STAFFERS: Kufour - 692(2004), Kufour - 613 (2008), Mahama - 678(2014) (and) Nana Addo - 998(2017). The gods must be crazy," @Putinspeaks tweeted.

"If NPP came to even meet 2000 people, they could still trim the number! They don’t need 998 people to run the Jubilee House! This is just tantamount to wanton dissipation of public funds! Job for the boys plenty too much! What in Zeus’s name is a lady-in-waiting? Unacceptable!," Yaw Oteng Asante tweeted.

— Yaw Oteng Asante (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

READ MORE: NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region

Meanwhile a former presidential staffer under the Mahama administration has criticised the 988 list of presidential staffers.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM Friday, Dr. Clement Apaak, who is also the MP for Builsa South, described the list as outrageous.