NPP employs doctors for elections in the Ashanti Region


Regional Elections NPP employs doctors for their regional elections in the Ashanti Region

Anto added, "We have made several preparations in terms of logistics and other resources meant for the elections".

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have employed the services of doctors to treat candidates during their regional elections in the Ashanti Region.

F.F Antoh, the Ashanti Regional NPP Elections Committee Chair told Chief Jerry Forson on the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM Friday April 20 that: “All is set for the elections to come on.”

He said, "We have also hired doctors and other medical officers for the polls and so we are ready to conduct the elections.”



The NPP will be organising its regional elections to elect regional officers who will steer affairs of the party for the next four years.
 

The elections are slated for Saturday, 21 April and Sunday 22 April 2018.

