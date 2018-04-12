Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race

news

Robert Asare-Bediako, challenger to Bernard Antwi-Bosiako for the Chairmanship of the NPP in the Ashanti Region has pulled out of the race.

He disclosed this in a letter copied to the media. He said he is paving the way for Chairman Wontumi because of issues beyond his control.

“It is not all the things I can say here so kindly understand me. I should not do something that will affect the fortunes of the party that is why in most cases we always say the party is supreme. I have thought through and decided that I should allow the interest of the party to reign”, he said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The “panin pa wo fie” campaign has the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at heart. But, upon sober reflection and introspection, and circumstances beyond my control, I, Robert Asare Bediako, gracefully suspend my campaign.

I extend my gratitude to the great men and women of the NPP, including members of my campaign team and sympathizers, whose sacrifices served as the anchor for my campaign, and to those who believed in my vision.

It is important to state that the race for the position of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is not and has never been about our parochial interests, but my desire for a strong regional coalition. My hope and faith in the grassroots of the party remain unshakeable. We need to enforce the unity, solidarity and peace front of the Region.

Whilst I suspend my campaign and candidacy today, Wednesday, 11th April, 2018, I, nonetheless, will continue to tour the Ashanti Region, and fight for the betterment of our party.

Long live NPP

Long Live Asanteman

Long Live Ghana

Signed

Robert Asare-Bediako