Home > News > Politics >

Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race


NPP Elections Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race

He disclosed this in a letter copied to the media. He said he is paving the way for Chairman Wontumi because of issues beyond his control.

  • Published:
wontumi play

wontumi

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Robert Asare-Bediako, challenger to Bernard Antwi-Bosiako for the Chairmanship of the NPP in the Ashanti Region has pulled out of the race.

He disclosed this in a letter copied to the media. He said he is paving the way for Chairman Wontumi because of issues beyond his control.

READ ALSO: Nana Akufo-Addo should rather be the President for Africa - Chairman Wontumi

“It is not all the things I can say here so kindly understand me. I should not do something that will affect the fortunes of the party that is why in most cases we always say the party is supreme. I have thought through and decided that I should allow the interest of the party to reign”, he said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The “panin pa wo fie” campaign has the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at heart. But, upon sober reflection and introspection, and circumstances beyond my control, I, Robert Asare Bediako, gracefully suspend my campaign.

I extend my gratitude to the great men and women of the NPP, including members of my campaign team and sympathizers, whose sacrifices served as the anchor for my campaign, and to those who believed in my vision.

It is important to state that the race for the position of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is not and has never been about our parochial interests, but my desire for a strong regional coalition. My hope and faith in the grassroots of the party remain unshakeable. We need to enforce the unity, solidarity and peace front of the Region.

Whilst I suspend my campaign and candidacy today, Wednesday, 11th April, 2018, I, nonetheless, will continue to tour the Ashanti Region, and fight for the betterment of our party.

Long live NPP

Long Live Asanteman

Long Live Ghana

Signed

Robert Asare-Bediako

NPP chairman shows off his $200,000 gold necklace
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Peter Abum-Sarkodie: Acting EPA boss sacked Peter Abum-Sarkodie Acting EPA boss sacked
Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah to critics
NPP Race: NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport NPP Race NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport
Regional Elections: Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu Regional Elections Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu
Corruption Charges: Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents
Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestine Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestine

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamalebullet
2 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to performbullet
3 Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestinebullet
4 Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker...bullet
5 Obinim Sticker Controversy Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye...bullet
6 Video NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of Peace...bullet
7 Job For The Boys Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointmentbullet
8 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina...bullet
9 Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's...bullet
10 Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern...bullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet

Politics

Fritz Baffuor
Opinion Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour
Governance Fight corruption to sustain economic growth – Bishop Titi-Ofei to gov’t
Prez Nana Akufo Addo
Ghana-US Military Deal Akufo-Addo unconvincing – Researchers
President Akufo-Addo
Anti Graft Measures Help me fight corruption - Akufo-Addo pleads