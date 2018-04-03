Home > News > Politics >

NPP will rule Ghana for a very long time - Chairman Wontumi


  • Published:
Chairman Wontumi play

Chairman Wontumi
Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has stated that per the success the New Patriotic Party has chalked in government so far, they are likely to rule for a lonng time to come.

“Our political cycle has been one way for far too long. It is time the NPP makes history by moving away from this. This is what NPP and I stand for. We will break this record and govern for many years,” he told Okay FM.

wontumi 2.jpg play

 

He also said the party will work very hard in 2020 to turn areas that usually vote for the NDC to NPP voting areas.

Bosiako is seeking re-election as the Chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region and he is expected to face a key test .

“We will make sure we take all the votes from the NDC. Even some of them (NDC) have given the assurance to vote for us and we will make sure we make life unbearable for the NDC in this country,” he noted.

