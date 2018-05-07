Home > News > Politics >

NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah


Ghana's Finances NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah

But Spio Garbrah said they have have gone back on this promise and are borrowing more now than the previous administration.

  • Published:
Former Minister of Trades and Industry Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah play

Former Minister of Trades and Industry Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Minister of Trade and Industry under the erstwhile NDC administration, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah has warned of the consequences of the incessant borrowing by the current government.

He said the rate at which the New Patriotic Party is borrowing with a just over a year in government might hurt the country soon.

Prior to the 2016 general elections, borrowing became one of the main campaign issues with the NPP promising to significantly cut it should they win power.

READ ALSO: I won't contest Mahama in 2016 - Spio-Garbrah

But Spio Garbrah said they have have gone back on this promise and are borrowing more now than the previous administration.

"They complained a lot about the rate at which the government at the time was borrowing but at the last count, “they have borrowed about 10 billion dollars”, he said.

Mr Spio-Garbrah stated further that “there is a lot of assets in the country….If you go to the airport residential area and cantonment most of the houses there have been paid for….they have been paid for twenty-thirty years ago. Most Ghanaians build their houses without mortgages so a lot of capital is locked up in people’s homes.”

The former Minister, who is seeking to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections also said when given the mandate to govern Ghana,  he will have much tighter public sector appointment process, where the growth of the public sector will reflect the growth of the economy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Unity Walk: Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama NDC Unity Walk Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama
Ex-President: Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought up well Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought up well
Politics: In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives
Election 2020: Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon" Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"
NPP Primaries: Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP
Development: Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace development in Kumasi Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace development in Kumasi

Recommended Videos

Politics: Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’ Politics Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’
Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu



Top Articles

1 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet saysbullet
2 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP...bullet
3 Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought...bullet
4 Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Ministerbullet
5 Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace...bullet
6 Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading...bullet
7 Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"bullet
8 Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehenebullet
9 NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest...bullet
10 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Mustapha Hamid
Employment NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid
Protests erupted in the capital Antananarivo over the contested electoral law
Rajaonarimampianina Top Madagascar court scraps contested clauses in electoral law
Joshua Akamba
Jobs Nation Builders Corps is a scam - NDC's Joshua Akamba
Gabby Otchere-Darko
Query Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby Otchere-Darko asks