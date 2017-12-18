Odekro Report :  Meet the MPs who absented themselves from Parliament, in violation of 1992 constitution

A survey by Odekro, a transparency organisation has revealed thirty-nine (39) MPs comprising 18 Ministers and 21 Deputy Ministers violated article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution by absenting themselves from Parliament.
First, it is crucial for the effective representation of citizens during public debates and decision-making - a fundamental tenet of our democracy. Second, it ensures the efficiency of our governance processes.
Before parliament can commence business, the 1992 Constitution requires that one third of MPs (92 of the 275) are present. Thus, the lack of quorum brings to a halt government business and may delay or even rush the consideration or passage of crucial bills.
For instance, on Wednesday 25th November, 2015 Parliament was forced to postpone its debate on the 2016 budget because the quorum had not been reached.
Yet, MPs may be absent from parliamentary meetings for other reasons aside party primaries. For example, MPs may be absent when Parliament sends them on an official mission.
They may also be conducting other equally important duties as parliamentarians such as providing constituency service to their constituents. Lastly, MPs may be absent when they are sick or ill. However, MPs sometimes simply abandon their parliamentary duties to undertake personal business. The last point represents a leakage on the public purse.
MPs must seek permission from the Speaker in order to absent themselves from Parliament during any day of meeting (Article 97(1c).
The Parliamentary “Order Papers” and “Votes and Proceedings” record the attendance status of all Members of Parliament for each parliamentary , and meeting. For each meeting, an MP may be present, absent with permission or absent without permission.
Against this backdrop, chronic absenteeism affects quality of representation during debates and decision-making, and result in inefficiencies in the transaction of Parliamentary business.
Odekro’s absenteeism report examined the attendance records of MPs for the first (48) and second (37) meetings of the first session of the Seventh Parliament representing 85 sittings showing important trends in MPs’ absenteeism in relation to variables (gender, age, ministerial status, party affiliation, term-in-office and electoral competition) that may influence attendance rate of MPs.
Using publicly available Votes and Proceedings, our research into MPs attendance to Parliament for First and Second meetings has shown that the following MPs are in breach of Article 97(1)(c):
Full list of Absentees
Name
Constituency
Ministerial status
(M-Minister; DM-Deputy Minister)
Samuel Atta Akyea
Abuakwa South
M – Works and Housing
Kwaku Afriyie
Sefwi-Wiawso
M – Western Region
Joseph Kofi Adda
Navrongo Central
M – Water Resources and Sanitation
Catherine Abelema Afeku
Evalue Ajomoro Gwira
M - Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts
Kwasi Amoako-Attah
Atiwa West
M – Roads and Highways
Joe Ghartey
Essikado/Ketan
M - Railways Development
Ambrose Dery
Nandom
M – Interior
Kwaku Agyeman-Manu
Dormaa Central
M- Health
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Ms)
Anyaa/Sowutuom
M- Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration
Elizabeth Afoley Quaye
Krowor
M- Fisheries and Aquaculture
Ignatius Baffuor Awuah
Sunyani West
M – Employment and Social Welfare
Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Manhyia South
M – Education
Eric Kwakye Darfuor
Nkawkaw
M – Eastern Region
Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul
Bimbilla
M – Defense
Ursula G. Owusu-Ekuful (Mrs)
Ablekuma West
M – Communications
Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah
Tema West
DM – Trade and Industry
Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng
Berekum West
DM – Railways Development
Solomon Namliit Boar
Bunkpurugu
DM – Northern Region
William Kwasi Sabi
Dormaa East
DM – Monitoring and Evaluation
Benito Owusu-Bio
Atwima-Nwabiagya North
DM – Lands and Natural Resources
Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai
DM – Health
Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah
Weija Gbawe
DM – Health
Gifty Twum-Ampofo
Abuakwa North
DM – Gender, Children and Social Protection
Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe
Ekumfi
DM – Fisheries and Aquaculture
William Owuraku Aidoo
Afigya Kwabre South
DM – Energy
Joseph Tetteh
Upper Manya Krobo
DM – Eastern Region
Paul Essien
Jomoro
DM – Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Takoradi
DM – Aviation
Ken Ohene Agyapong
Assin Central
N/A
Charles Binipom Bintin
Saboba
N/A
Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (Dr)
Bolgatanga East
N/A
Sampson Ahí
Bodi
N/A
Joseph Benhazin Dahah
Asutifi North
N/A
Ahmed Arthur
Okaikwei South
N/A
Ben Abdallah Banda
Offinso South
N/A
Kofi Okyere-Agyekum
Fanteakwa South
N/A
Mathias Kwame Ntow
Aowin
N/A
Kwaku Asante-Boateng
Asante Akim South
N/A
Kwabena Twum-Nuamah (Dr)
Berekum East
N/A
Kobina Tahir Hammond
Adansi Asokwa
N/A
Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea
Amasaman
N/A
John Ntim Fordjour
Assin South
N/A
Samuel Ayeh-Paye
Ayensuano
N/A
Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin
Nadowli/Kaleo
N/A