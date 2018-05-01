Home > News > Politics >

Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again


Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again

Dr Opuni says the continuous freezing of his accounts has caused and continues to cause extreme hardships to him and his family.

  • Published:
Dr Opuni play

Dr Opuni
Embattled former boss of COCOBOD, Dr. Stephen Opuni has sued the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for freezing his account again.

Lawyers of Dr. Opuni won a judgement two weeks ago instructing the EOCO to unfreeze his account, however, the EOCO have failed to heed to the judgement.

In the writ dated April 27, 2018, Dr Opuni said the conduct of EOCO and its decision to continue freezing his assets is inhuman and wrongful.

His accounts were frozen for over a year as the state pursues a litany of charges against him.

READ ALSO: Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win

Dr Opuni, businessman Seidu Agongo and AgriCult Ghana Company Limited, are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217 to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

The contracts were GHS43.1million (2013/2014 cocoa farming season), GHS75.3million (2014/2015 cocoa farming season) and GHS98.9million (2015/2016 cocoa farming season) totaling GHS217million through sole-sourcing, the state claimed, adding that procurement procedures for sole-sourcing were not followed.

