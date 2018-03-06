Home > News > Politics >

President Buhari arrives in Ghana for 61st Independence Day


Mahammadu Buhari Nigerian president arrives in Ghana for 61st Independence Day celebration

Nigerian President, Buhari. is the special guest of honour for the ceremony and the 73-year-old has already arrived in the country.

President of Nigeria H.E. Mahammadu Buhari has successfully touched down in Ghana ahead of the country’s 61 Independence Day celebrations.

On Tuesday, March 6, 2018, Ghana will mark its 61 year since gaining freedom from British colonial rule.

A colourful ceremony will take place at the Independence Square (Black Star Square), with a host of dignitaries expected to grace the ceremony.

President Buhari landed at the Kotoka International Airport at around 7:20pm on Monday evening.

He was met on arrival by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other senior officials at the Presidency.

President Akufo Addo led the Nigerian leader to the Jubilee lounge where the two shared a brief chat.

The Nigerian President arrived with his delegation, which includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

