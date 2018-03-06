Nigerian President, Buhari. is the special guest of honour for the ceremony and the 73-year-old has already arrived in the country.
On Tuesday, March 6, 2018, Ghana will mark its 61 year since gaining freedom from British colonial rule.
A colourful ceremony will take place at the Independence Square (Black Star Square), with a host of dignitaries expected to grace the ceremony.
President Buhari landed at the Kotoka International Airport at around 7:20pm on Monday evening.
He was met on arrival by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other senior officials at the Presidency.
President Akufo Addo led the Nigerian leader to the Jubilee lounge where the two shared a brief chat.
The Nigerian President arrived with his delegation, which includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.