The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 22nd June, 2018, swore into office Ghana’s Ambassadors to the Senegal and Guinea, at a brief ceremony Presidency.

They are Mrs Gloria Poku, who is going to Dakar as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal; and Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto, who is going to Conakry as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

Describing them as “eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation”, President Akufo-Addo stated that he could personally vouch for their competence and diligence, having worked with the two women during his time as Minister for Foreign Affairs, under the government of President Kufuor.

The President, thus, urged them to “bear in mind that, in all of these, you have the onerous responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of a country whose reputation today amongst the comity of nations is high.”

He continued, “You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions you must guard jealously our country’s image. I am confident this is a charge you will uphold.”

With intra-regional and intra-continental trade being a major objective of Ghanaian policy, the President admonished them to look out, in their areas of representation, for any opportunity to promote business between Ghana and their countries of accreditation.

President Akufo-Addo also urged them to develop cordial working relations with their fellow professional Foreign Service officers they will fins at their duty posts, explaining that they have invaluable experience and knowledge of the terrain, which should help them work efficiently.

“You will need their assistance, and they will need your guidance and leadership. Mutual respect is the key to harmonious working relations. Again, your rapport with the Ghanaian communities in your respective countries will be vital to your prospects of success. They will be counting and looking up to you to champion not only our nation’s interests, but theirs as well. Do your best not to disappoint them,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that in the two Ambassadors, “I believe strongly that, in you, we have the people who can help to turn around quickly the fortunes of our country, and put the nation on the road to progress and prosperity. Ghanaians have placed their hopes for a better life on us.”

Credit: Communications Bureau