Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea


Envoys President Akufo-Addo swears in ambassadors to Senegal and Guinea

They are Mrs Gloria Poku, who is going to Dakar as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal; and Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto, who is going to Conakry as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 22nd June, 2018, swore into office Ghana’s Ambassadors to the Senegal and Guinea, at a brief ceremony Presidency.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo has sold all his family properties - Nyantakyi claims

They are Mrs Gloria Poku, who is going to Dakar as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal; and Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto, who is going to Conakry as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea.

Describing them as “eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation”, President Akufo-Addo stated that he could personally vouch for their competence and diligence, having worked with the two women during his time as Minister for Foreign Affairs, under the government of President Kufuor.

The President, thus, urged them to “bear in mind that, in all of these, you have the onerous responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of a country whose reputation today amongst the comity of nations is high.”

He continued, “You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions you must guard jealously our country’s image. I am confident this is a charge you will uphold.”

With intra-regional and intra-continental trade being a major objective of Ghanaian policy, the President admonished them to look out, in their areas of representation, for any opportunity to promote business between Ghana and their countries of accreditation.

President Akufo-Addo also urged them to develop cordial working relations with their fellow professional Foreign Service officers they will fins at their duty posts, explaining that they have invaluable experience and knowledge of the terrain, which should help them work efficiently.

“You will need their assistance, and they will need your guidance and leadership. Mutual respect is the key to harmonious working relations. Again, your rapport with the Ghanaian communities in your respective countries will be vital to your prospects of success. They will be counting and looking up to you to champion not only our nation’s interests, but theirs as well. Do your best not to disappoint them,” he added.

READ MORE: Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn loan roads deal

President Akufo-Addo was confident that in the two Ambassadors, “I believe strongly that, in you, we have the people who can help to turn around quickly the fortunes of our country, and put the nation on the road to progress and prosperity. Ghanaians have placed their hopes for a better life on us.”

 

Credit:  Communications Bureau

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers NPP Administration Akufo-Addo issues temporary travel ban on his ministers
Issues: Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP Issues Kennedy Agyapong very poor if all he has is money- MP
Politics: It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka Politics It’s time someone knocks sense into Kennedy Agyapong – Muntaka
Parliament: Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee Parliament Suspend Kennedy Agyapong from parliament- Muntaka to urge Privileges committee
Libel Suit: Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebook
Parliament: "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares Kennedy Agyapong

Recommended Videos

Kofi Bentil: With over 100 ministers at work, Accra shouldn’t flood Kofi Bentil With over 100 ministers at work, Accra shouldn’t flood
Asiedu Nketia: NDC owes Rawlings no apology; We’ve done nothing wrong Asiedu Nketia NDC owes Rawlings no apology; We’ve done nothing wrong
Political News: Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars Political News Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars



Top Articles

1 Musician A Plus runs scared from Ursula's libel suitbullet
2 Internal Politics NDC owes Rawlings no apology; we’ve done nothing...bullet
3 Murder Trial J.B Danquah 'killer's confessions useless - Kweku Baakobullet
4 Libel Suit Judge orders A Plus to be served on Facebookbullet
5 Parliament "You can't threaten a zongo boy"- Muntaka dares...bullet
6 Apology We lied against Mac Manu, we are sorry – GPHA workers...bullet
7 Parliament Muntaka Mubarak is a “dumb MP”- Kennedy Agyapong...bullet
8 Murder Trial NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah -...bullet
9 By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliamentbullet
10 Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous...bullet

Related Articles

Anas Exposé Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn loan roads deal
Anas Expose Akufo-Addo has sold all his family properties - Nyantakyi claims
Anas Expose Mahama never took $8m bribe as alleged by Kwesi Nyantakyi - NDC
Anas Expose Fallout Police investigating claims by Nyantakyi that Mahama collected $8m bribe
NPP Government I don't criticise Nana Addo because NDC members are liars - Rawlings
NPP Elections I'm geared up for a resounding victory - Stephen Ntim
Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication
Issues Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan accuses Akufo-Addo of mocking his country
Plagiarism Nana Addo didn't introduce Ghana beyond aid idea - Spio Garbrah
#OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

NDC Primaries NDC elects constituency officers today
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Anas Exposé Probe Nana Addo over Nyantakyi influence - Group demands
Former Presidential Advisor on Governance and Corruption Daniel Batidam
Accountability Batidam resigns in protest over corruption at African Union
Yaw Buabeng Asamoah
Spokesperson Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP Communications Director