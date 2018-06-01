Probe $178 million KelniGVG contract - Minority to government

news

The Minority in Parliament have called for a probe into the $178 million contract signed between the government of Ghana and KelniGVG.

The call, led by Minority spokesperson on Communications and Member of Parliament for Sangnarigu Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini said the government must conduct an independent probe into the contract.

“We are talking about a situation where we are paying money for the invention of a common platform which is the responsibility of the Ministries of Communication and Finance. Mr Speaker, they are reneging on their responsibilities and rather going to sign a contract that will impose exorbitant cost on this country while these services could be attained free of charge like the Minister has just said that these are things that you can attain free of charge", Fuseini said.

READ ALSO: Parliament summons minister of communications over $89m Kelni GVG deal

Fuseini said this in reaction to an address by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful to Parliament on the deal.

“How [then], do we pay as of today $7.5million to attain a service that you have indicated we can get free of charge? So, Mr Speaker, what is the rationale? I want this House to look at this matter in the context that Mr Speaker, this is of a very important matter that touched on the supreme interest of this country and Mr Speaker, to call for an independent inquiry to ensure that under the Communications Committee, some public hearing will be given to this matter to ensure that these many unanswered questions, including Mr Speaker, the credibility of GVG,” he lamented.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful painstakingly took her time to explain to the House on Thursday that: “This is not a duplication of any existing contract. No other system or company is currently providing this service. The mobile money interoperability platform of GhIPPS monitors transactions between two or more telcos and the banks but does not monitor transactions on one network. The CMP does so.”

She further clarified that: “There is no 10-year contract worth $178milion. There is a five-year $89million contract which may be renewed subject to stated conditions being fulfilled. This is far better than the $150 million plus we paid for the past five years for very little value.”