Rawlings goes for new NDC card; pays dues up 2020

Former President Rawlings and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has re-registered as a member of the party.

He registered at the PWD branch of the Korle Klottey constituency on Friday, a statement from his office said.

The statement said: "Mr. Rawlings arrived at the registration centre close to 5pm and was quickly taken through the registration process and issued with a party membership card.

"The former President also paid his party membership dues and exited the premises after about ten minutes."

Pulse.com.gh understands that he paid his party membership dues up to 2020.

The re-registration is in line with moves to reorganise the party and hand back power to the grassroots.

The exercise is opened to all members of the party and it will end on February 28, 2017, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) wishes to remind all party supporters and sympathizers that the National Registration Exercise of its members officially ends on Wednesday February 28, 2018,” he said in a statement.