Akufo-Addo leaves for a 3-countries working tour


Working Tour Akufo-Addo leaves for Togo, Germany and the US on a 10-day working tour

While in the US, Akufo-Addo is expected to address the National Governors Association meeting in Washington DC.

  • Published:
President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Accra for a 10-day working visit that will see him go to Togo, the United States of America and Germany.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Communication Directorate at the Presidency.

Nana Addo is expected to continue his mediation in the Togolese political impasse between President Faure Gnassingbe and opposition parties. Nana Addo has already started the process earlier this week when he met with both factions in dispute.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo expresses concern on recent spate of road accidents

Nana Akufo-Addo play

Nana Akufo-Addo

 

He will also take part in the World Leader’s Forum programme, organised by the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

In Europe, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the 5th German-African Economic Forum, in Dortmund, being held under the auspices of the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herr Armin Laschet.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo doing nothing to fight corruption - Mahama's Advisor

Akufo-Addo left after swearing in Martin Amidu as the first ever Special Prosecutor of Ghana. In his stead, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is expected to act.

The President will return on March, 5.

