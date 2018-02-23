Akufo-Addo leaves for a 3-countries working tour

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has left Accra for a 10-day working visit that will see him go to Togo, the United States of America and Germany.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Communication Directorate at the Presidency.

Nana Addo is expected to continue his mediation in the Togolese political impasse between President Faure Gnassingbe and opposition parties. Nana Addo has already started the process earlier this week when he met with both factions in dispute.

While in the US, Akufo-Addo is expected to address the National Governors Association meeting in Washington DC.

He will also take part in the World Leader’s Forum programme, organised by the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

In Europe, President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the 5th German-African Economic Forum, in Dortmund, being held under the auspices of the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herr Armin Laschet.

Akufo-Addo left after swearing in Martin Amidu as the first ever Special Prosecutor of Ghana. In his stead, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is expected to act.

The President will return on March, 5.