Rawlings to mark 39th June 4 anniversary at Madina

Former President Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and leader of the June 4 uprising, will deliver the keynote address at a durbar of cadres and activists to climax activities marking the 39th anniversary of the uprising on Monday.

In a statement issued by the anniversary planning committee, the durbar will take place at the Madina Social Welfare School Park today, Monday.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, "Re-organising towards the core values".

Other speakers at the event will include NDC party chairman, Kofi Portuphy, Dan Abodakpi, Fritz Baffour, Samuel Nuamah Donkor, Ebi Bright and Lawrence Lamptey.

Activities marking the 39th anniversary include a lecture which was held at the National theatre on Thursday May 31.

On June 4 1979, Rawlings with some military officers led a revolution to topple the Hilla Limann administration over unproven widespread corruption.

The entire nation went up in uproar. The soldiers rounded up senior military officers including three former heads of states, General F. K Akuffo, Ignatious Kutu Acheampong and Afrifa for trial. They were subsequently executed by firing squad.