Mahama never took $8m bribe as alleged by Kwesi Nyantakyi - NDC


Anas Expose Mahama never took $8m bribe as alleged by Kwesi Nyantakyi - NDC

In a statement to the media, the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams said the allegations are baseless and false.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has debunked reports that ex-President John Mahama took a $8m bribe from some investors who had links with Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is reported to have said that to the CID during his interrogation by the police for his role in a soon-to-be released expose by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Excerpts of the film reportedly show Kwesi Nyantakyi boasting about his relationship with President Akufo-Addo and other government officials and his ability to bribe them with various sums of money to get them to award contracts to a supposed foreign investor.

READ THE FULL NDC STATEMENT BELOW

RE: ANAS VIDEO: MAHAMA’S NAME POPS UP IN $8 MILLION NYANTAKYI SCANDAL

I have noted, as the Campaign Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign in 2016, a desperately concocted story carried by Accra radio station, Joy FM, that an unknown person gave an amount of $8 million to the party for the elections.

 

This is a subterfuge and a deliberately woven lie, between Joy FM, Kwesi Nyantakyi and the Police CID, for the sole purpose of sharing the profound damage done to the President and some of his lieutenants by claims made in the Anas video by Kwesi Nyantakyi.

This lie and many desperate acts over the last few days cannot and will not exonerate President Akufo-Addo from the various acts of wanton corruption and the revelation that Nyantakyi is captured on the said tape making, including asking for various sums of money from people on his behalf.

Neither the NDC nor our candidate, John Dramani Mahama, received any amount from an unknown person.

Kofi Adams

National Organiser, NDC

Accra

Tuesday, June 05, 2018

