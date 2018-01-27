Home > News > Politics >

Speaker Oquaye is acting president again


Transition Speaker Oquaye is acting president again

The presidential oath of office was administered to him by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo on Saturday.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has been sworn in as the acting president of Ghana for the second time in a week.

The presidential oath of office was administered to him by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo on Saturday.

READ MORE:MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president

It follows the absence of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, from the country.

President Akufo-Addo has departed Accra to Ethiopia to attend an AU summit. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on a medical leave in London.

Prof Ocquaye assumed the position of president from last Saturday up until Tuesday. At the time both the president and his vice were out of the country.

READ MORE: Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama

Mr Akufo-Addo left for the investiture of new Liberian President Oppong Weah in Monrovia while his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a medical leave in the UK.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crisis? Minority hints of going to Supreme Court over Speaker's swearing-in Crisis? Minority hints of going to Supreme Court over Speaker's swearing-in
Speaker of Parliament: Prof Ocquaye to be sworn-in as acting President again on Saturday Speaker of Parliament Prof Ocquaye to be sworn-in as acting President again on Saturday
Politics In Ghana: Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama Politics In Ghana Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess – Hamid tells Mahama
Bawumia’s Health: Veep not in hospital, lives in “small rented flat” in London – Gabby Bawumia’s Health Veep not in hospital, lives in “small rented flat” in London – Gabby
In Honduras: Women take to the streets en masse to protest president's re-election In Honduras Women take to the streets en masse to protest president's re-election
Dr Bawumia’s Health: Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samira Dr Bawumia’s Health Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samira

Recommended Videos

Political News: Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting President Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting President
Politics: Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' comment Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' comment
Work Ethics: Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness



Top Articles

1 George Weah’s Inauguration Here is why Akufo-Addo was surrounded by...bullet
2 Politics Mahama is scheming to ‘kill’ Free SHS Policy - Education Ministrybullet
3 Speaker of Parliament Prof Ocquaye to be sworn-in as acting...bullet
4 In Kumasi KMA boss must resign now - Traders demandbullet
5 Dr Bawumia’s Health Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samirabullet
6 Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UKbullet
7 Bawumia’s Health Veep not in hospital, lives in “small...bullet
8 Politics In Ghana Nana Addo is busy fixing your mess –...bullet
9 K.B Asante's Death In memoriam of a Ghanaian herobullet
10 Transition Speaker Oquaye is acting president againbullet

Related Articles

Crisis? Minority hints of going to Supreme Court over Speaker's swearing-in
Speaker of Parliament Prof Ocquaye to be sworn-in as acting President again on Saturday
Bawumia’s Health Veep not in hospital, lives in “small rented flat” in London – Gabby
Dr Bawumia’s Health Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samira
Special Prosecutor Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s nomination to Appointments Committee
Medical Leave Here is why Bawumia was flown to UK
Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting president
NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president
Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC, says Kofi Adams
NDC primaries Bagbin not sure of Mahama winning

Top Videos

1 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as acting presidentbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
4 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
5 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
6 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
7 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
8 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
9 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
10 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani...bullet

Politics

mar.jpg
Special Prosecutor Speaker refers Martin Amidu’s nomination to Appointments Committee
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised to hold a fair vote and to accept the result if he loses
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections before July: president
Ex-Guantanamo Bay Detainees ‘Gitmo 2 can’t go back; they’re refugees’ – Gov’t
Feature Of UG Medical Centre ownership and Bawumia's health