Speaker Oquaye is acting president again

The Speaker Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye has been sworn in as the acting president of Ghana for the second time in a week.

The presidential oath of office was administered to him by the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo on Saturday.

It follows the absence of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, from the country.

President Akufo-Addo has departed Accra to Ethiopia to attend an AU summit. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is on a medical leave in London.

Prof Ocquaye assumed the position of president from last Saturday up until Tuesday. At the time both the president and his vice were out of the country.

Mr Akufo-Addo left for the investiture of new Liberian President Oppong Weah in Monrovia while his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a medical leave in the UK.