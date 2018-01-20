Home > News > Politics >

MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president


NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president

A statement signed by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the exercise is in accordance with article 60 clause 11 and 12 of the 1992 constitution.

  • Published:
play Speaker Aaron Mike Ocquaye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Members of Parliament have been recalled for the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, to be sworn in as the acting president.

READ MORE: Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

A statement signed by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the exercise is in accordance with article 60 clause 11 and 12 of the 1992 constitution.

He said:"in exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by Order 42(3) of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Honourable Joseph Osei-Owusu, first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Pursuant to order 13(2) do hereby summon Parliament to sit on Sunday, 21st January, 2018 at half past two o’clock in the afternoon at Parliament House, Accra for the swearing in of the right Honourable Speaker as acting President of the Republic in accordance with article 60(11) and (12) of the 1992 constitution."

The move to swear in the Speaker as the acting president comes as President Nana Akufo-Addo leaves for Monrovia for the investiture of George Oppong Weah as President of Liberia.

READ MORE: Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home

Also, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has been flown to the UK for medical treatment after it was reported that he was unwell Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report
NDC Flagbearership Race: Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition
Flagstaff House: Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home
NPP Manifesto: 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Government NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Government
UG Hospital Ownership: Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency

Recommended Videos

Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills



Top Articles

1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test –...bullet
2 Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand evidence from...bullet
3 UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minoritybullet
4 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - reportbullet
5 NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Governmentbullet
6 Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC, says...bullet
7 Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accountsbullet
8 Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation,...bullet
9 Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle...bullet
10 Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist...bullet

Related Articles

NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition
Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home
NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Government
UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency
Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report
Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand evidence from whistleblowers – CDD
Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC, says Kofi Adams

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
6 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
9 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns as president...bullet
10 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of...bullet

Politics

Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to hold fair elections and heal rifts
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections in '4 to 5' months
Cash For Seats Akufo-Addo belittling committee – Okudzeto