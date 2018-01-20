MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president

news

Members of Parliament have been recalled for the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye, to be sworn in as the acting president.

A statement signed by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, said the exercise is in accordance with article 60 clause 11 and 12 of the 1992 constitution.

He said:"in exercise of the power conferred on the Speaker by Order 42(3) of the standing orders of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Honourable Joseph Osei-Owusu, first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Pursuant to order 13(2) do hereby summon Parliament to sit on Sunday, 21st January, 2018 at half past two o’clock in the afternoon at Parliament House, Accra for the swearing in of the right Honourable Speaker as acting President of the Republic in accordance with article 60(11) and (12) of the 1992 constitution."

The move to swear in the Speaker as the acting president comes as President Nana Akufo-Addo leaves for Monrovia for the investiture of George Oppong Weah as President of Liberia.

Also, the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has been flown to the UK for medical treatment after it was reported that he was unwell Friday.