Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is reportedly back home after a statement from the Flagstaff House said he was unwell.

The Vice President is said to be at his Kanda residence in Accra, according to a news report by Accra-based Citi fm, after he was under medical observation by his doctors.

Multiple media report say he has been advised to take some rest.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the Vice President “reported feeling unwell…in the early hours of Friday.”

“He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated,” the statement added.