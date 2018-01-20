Home > News > Politics >

Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home


  Published:
play Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is reportedly back home after a statement from the Flagstaff House said he was unwell.

READ MORE: Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency

The Vice President is said to be at his Kanda residence in Accra, according to a news report by Accra-based Citi fm, after he was under medical observation by his doctors.

Multiple media report say he has been advised to take some rest.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the Vice President “reported feeling unwell…in the early hours of Friday.”

READ ALSO: I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals

“He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated,” the statement added.

