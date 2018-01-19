Home > News > Politics >

Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency


Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the Vice President reported feeling ill and was attended to by his doctors on Friday (January 19, 2018).

The Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is undergoing some medical tests and observations after he felt unwell today (Friday, January 19, 2018).

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the Vice President “reported feeling unwell…in the early hours of Friday.”

“He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated,” the statement added.

In Ghana, the practice of disclosing the health status of the President or his Vice is unusual.

Even when it is speculated that any of the two men are unwell, the presidency usually continues to keep such developments secret and often denies the allegations.

This has left many wondering why the Nana Addo-led government decided to inform the general public of the health condition of the Vice President.

However, in the developed countries such as the United States of America and some parts of Europe, the health condition of the President and Vice is known publicly.

