Ignore fake Samira social media accounts

The wife of Ghana’s Vice President has cautioned the general public especially social media users to beware of fake social media accounts bearing her name.

In a statement, Samira Bawumia said that her official media accounts are: Twitter: SBawumia, Instagram: sbawumia, Facebook: Samira Bawumia.

The statement added that any account “bearing her name and likeness other than the ones above are to be disregarded.”

“Her Excellency, Mrs Bawumia and the Office of the Second Lady, assume no responsibility and will not be held liable for the consequences of decisions made based on information from any social media accounts other than the three listed above.”

She further warned that they will follow due processes which include prosecution to remove such fake accounts.

“Where applicable, due process (including but not limited to prosecution) will be followed to remove any accounts that infringe on the intellectual property rights of Mrs Bawumia and her office.”

Mrs Bawumia is not the first political figure to issue such caution.

Earlier in the year, the Ghana Police Service warned the general public about the activities of fraudsters impersonating high-profile personalities, politicians, and public officials, to dupe unsuspecting individuals.

A statement signed and released by Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu on Tuesday, January 9, said: “Police is currently investigating a number of such reports, including a complaint lodged by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President; Mr Eugene Arhin, who has been impersonated with the imposter assuring his victims of several rewards such as securing position in government for them once they part with varied sums of money.”

The statement said that some fraudsters create or duplicate the accounts or websites of these public officials and personalities, as well as, their offices and provide telephone numbers which they use to make direct contact with innocent persons.

The fraudsters promise these individuals with recruitment into the public services, auctioned state vehicles, among others. But these promises are never fulfilled.