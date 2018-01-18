My appointees are not corrupt – Nana Addo

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that despite corrupt allegations leveled against some of his appointees, none has been found guilty.

He said every single act of alleged corruption has been investigated by independent bodies.

"So far, every single act of alleged corruption labeled against any member of my administration has been or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies and the findings so far made public. From the allegations against the Minister for Energy designate and his parliamentary confirmation hearings to that against the CEO of BOST, there is those against the two deputies of Chief of Staff to the claims of extortion against the Trade Minister, and those against the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, they have all been investigated and no evidence has been adduced to suggest imaginary any act of corruption," he noted.

He added that in his first year of office, two separate bi-partisan probes in Parliament have been established to inquire into allegations of corruption.

"It is important to note in this my first year of office, two separate by-partisan probes in Parliament have been established to inquire into allegations of corruption as against zero in the Mahama years despite the persistent calls by the then Minority. I have a great interest in my appointees not been corrupt and any critic could possibly have," he said at the second encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.