Home > News > Politics >

My appointees are not corrupt – Nana Addo


Corruption Allegations My appointees are not corrupt – Nana Addo

President Akuf-Addo said every single act of alleged corruption has been investigated by independent bodies.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that despite corrupt allegations leveled against some of his appointees, none has been found guilty.

He said every single act of alleged corruption has been investigated by independent bodies.

READ MORE: I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo

"So far, every single act of alleged corruption labeled against any member of my administration has been or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies and the findings so far made public. From the allegations against the Minister for Energy designate and his parliamentary confirmation hearings to that against the CEO of BOST, there is those against the two deputies of Chief of Staff to the claims of extortion against the Trade Minister, and those against the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, they have all been investigated and no evidence has been adduced to suggest imaginary any act of corruption," he noted.

play

 

READ ALSO: Contracts sums under Mahama were inflated - Nana Addo

He added that in his first year of office, two separate bi-partisan probes in Parliament have been established to inquire into allegations of corruption.

"It is important to note in this my first year of office, two separate by-partisan probes in Parliament have been established to inquire into allegations of corruption as against zero in the Mahama years despite the persistent calls by the then Minority. I have a great interest in my appointees not been corrupt and any critic could possibly have," he said at the second encounter with the media at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Emmerson Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe elections in '4 to 5' months Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections in '4 to 5' months
Cash For Seats: Akufo-Addo belittling committee – Okudzeto Cash For Seats Akufo-Addo belittling committee – Okudzeto
Media Encounter: Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle and Hayi-Moomen rated the best Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle and Hayi-Moomen rated the best
Media Encounter: Full speech of President Akufo-Addo Media Encounter Full speech of President Akufo-Addo
Alexei Navalny: Kremlin critic leading Russian 'voter strike' Alexei Navalny Kremlin critic leading Russian 'voter strike'
Homosexuality In Ghana: I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Confusion at EC: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t



Top Articles

1 EC Brouhaha EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Utilities Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of undermining PURC following...bullet
3 Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle and...bullet
4 Watch Video Watch media encounter with President Nana Akufo-Addo...bullet
5 Governance Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin...bullet
6 EC Row 'Small boys' at the presidency protecting Charlotte...bullet
7 Meet the Press Contracts sums under Mahama were inflated -...bullet
8 Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays –...bullet
9 Abronye DC NPP sympathiser was beaten for insulting...bullet
10 Media Encounter Full speech of President Akufo-Addobullet

Related Articles

Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle and Hayi-Moomen rated the best
Media Encounter Full speech of President Akufo-Addo
Homosexuality In Ghana I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo
Government Procurement We saved Ghana GHS145m – Nana Addo
Meet the Press Contracts sums under Mahama were inflated - Nana Addo
Watch Video Watch media encounter with President Nana Akufo-Addo [LIVE]
Alexei Navalny Kremlin critic leading Russian 'voter strike'
Meet The Press No praise singing, ask Nana Addo relevant questions – Sikanku tells journalists
In Spain Catalan parliament to meet, but without sacked leader
One Year in Office Nana Addo meets the press

Top Videos

1 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
6 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
7 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
8 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
9 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet
10 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new...bullet

Politics

Prominent Ethiopian opposition leader Merera Gudina is the first high-profile dissident to be freed since Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn announced earlier this month that Ethiopia would release an unspecified number of jailed "politicians"
Merera Gudina Ethiopia frees prominent opposition leader
Government Procurement We saved Ghana GHS145m – Nana Addo
Meet The Press No praise singing, ask Nana Addo relevant questions – Sikanku tells journalists
Pro-independence protesters have held major demonstrations in recent months demanding freedom for detained separatists
In Spain Catalan parliament to meet, but without sacked leader