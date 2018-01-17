I’m not conspiring with gays – Akufo-Addo

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that he is not conspiring with the LGBTQI community to promote homosexuality in Ghana.

He was speaking at his second encounter with journalists since he took office on January 7, 2017.

When asked if his comments on Aljazeera were part of a grand coordinated scheme to push for the legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana, the president said: “I am not involved in any conspiracies. I am not part of any conspiracy to promote anything.”

READ ALSO: No praise singing, ask Nana Addo relevant questions – Sikanku tells journalists

“I think these are matters that are in the public domain and people are entitled to their own views. There is no concerted synchronised attempt on my part to promote the advocacy of it.”

READ ALSO: We saved Ghana GHS145m – Nana Addo

There was controversy in the country after President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Aljazeera said the legalisation of homosexuality was bound to happen in Ghana even though it is currently not an agenda on the plate.

However, critics said the president should have made an emphatic statement on whether he was for or against the legalisation of homosexuality.