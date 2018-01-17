Home > News > Politics >

Contracts sums under Mahama were inflated - Nana Addo


Nana Addo said outrageous inflation of contract sums was undertaken in the erstwhile the government.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that projects awarded by the Mahama administration to contractors did not go through the process of tendering.

Speaking at an encounter with the press at the Flagstaff House, he said his administration has uncovered that some of the contracts were inflated while others were nonexistent.

He said his government paid some GH¢1.6billion to contractors last year.

"I am being urged to pay contractors, I am paying them. Last year some GH¢1.6 billion was paid to them. This year too, payments have started and we will pay them. We have found out some of the contracts were inflated while others were not existent.

"In January this year, we have disbursed 125 million out of the reminder of 600 million to the contractors.

"Additionally, we have paid 826 million of 1.2 billion loan contracted by the previous administration for which the Road Funds was used as a collateral. It is important to note that all these debts were accrued under the previous administration," he said.

He added that his government’s fight against illegal mining is not going to stop.

"My government is not against mining but we can’t accept mining in a manner that will destroy our country. It is not going to be a nine day wonder," he stressed.

