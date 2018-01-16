Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin


Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin fumes

Alban Bagbin said Nana Addo has surrounded himself with inexperienced young people who could not offer him the right counsel to govern the country

play
The Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo constituency,  Alban Bagbin, has stated that he is not impressed with the way President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is managing the affairs of the country.

According to him, he was expecting the president to learn from the wrongs of the erstwhile NDC government.

He said the president has surrounded himself with inexperienced young people who could not offer him the right counsel to govern the country as his predecessor did.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, he said experienced politicians and the elderly cannot be taken out of governance.

"There are positions that you put them [youth] to bring them up," he said.

He said "I had an opportunity of even telling him [Mahama] that it is very important to get very seasoned members who have gone through it all, who have made it in life and who are not going to look for material gains, but they are looking at the legacy they can leave behind, they will speak to you truthfully so that some of the mistakes you are making you don’t.

play Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo constituency,  Alban Bagbin

 

"His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is repeating some of the mistakes of John Mahama."

Speaking on his presidential ambitions, he said former president John Mahama consider him a liability to the party.

He said some power brokers associated with Mahama disregard his views in the party for selfish reasons.

"My views are being heard but they are not being accepted by some power brokers from former President Mahama’s camp some of whom were unhappy with some early warning signs I gave in 2013…

"instead of them seeing me as an asset they rather see me as a liability," he added.

