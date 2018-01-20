Home > News > Politics >

Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition


NDC Flagbearership Race Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

The former President is said to be making preparation to announce his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 election after leading the party to a humiliating defeat in the 2016 polls as the sitting president.

  • Published:
play Sylvester Mensah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has said former President John Mahama's era in Ghana's politics is over.

READ MORE: Bagbin not sure of Mahama winning

The former President is said to be making preparation to announce his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 election after leading the party to a humiliating defeat in the 2016 polls as the sitting president.

Mr Mensah, aka Sly, who has declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership race, in an exclusive interview with Joy News says the NDC needs new leaders.

“At the time he (Mahama) burst onto the political scene he was the best for our party and for this country and he played his role. But we have gotten to a completely new era that requires a completely new set of (leaders)," he said.

According to him, the results of the 2016 election shows anger, frustration and disaffection for the NDC and Mr Mahama, saying the party needs to re-strategise and put in place a new set of vision.

"You could also tell that there was anger, there was frustration, there was disaffection and I guess that these are very loud statements emanating from the numbers. It tells clearly that we have gotten to a crucial junction in the life of our party that we need to re-strategise. We need to put in place a new set of vision that can accommodate the emerging trends and expectations of our party,” he said.

In the wide-ranging interview, he also expressed hope that he will emerge as the flagbearer of the NDC.

READ MORE: Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin fumes

The delegates of our party have a responsibility to determine what is useful for our party. I have always trusted their views, I have always respected their views and I think they have never been wrong and they won’t be wrong this time. I guess that God willing, I will be rhyming with their choice and I will emerge as the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Government: MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president
NPP Administration: Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - report
Flagstaff House: Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation, reportedly back home
NPP Manifesto: 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Government NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Government
UG Hospital Ownership: Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia: Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test – Presidency

Recommended Videos

Confusion at EC: EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t



Top Articles

1 Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Vice President unwell, undergoing medical test –...bullet
2 Corruption Allegations Akufo-Addo wrong to demand evidence from...bullet
3 UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minoritybullet
4 NPP Administration Akufo-Addo may not reshuffle ministers - reportbullet
5 NPP Manifesto 6 Broken Promises of the Nana Addo Governmentbullet
6 Opposition Inside attacks against Mahama hurting the NDC, says...bullet
7 Flagstaff House Bawumia, under medical observation,...bullet
8 Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle...bullet
9 NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in...bullet
10 Beware Ignore fake Samira social media accountsbullet

Related Articles

EC Brouhaha EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapong
NDC primaries Bagbin not sure of Mahama winning
Abronye DC NPP sympathiser was beaten for insulting Chief Imam - Minister reveals
Governance Nana Addo repeating Mahama's mistakes - Alban Bagbin fumes
NPP Government Nana Addo appoints Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor
Ghana's Economy Nana Addo has settled half of debts incurred by Mahama - Bawumia
Corruption Fight Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor is a terrible choice - Chris Ackumey
Corruption Fight 'Courageous' Martin Amidu fit for Special Prosecutor job - Asiedu Nketia
UG Hospital Ownership Stay away from new Legon hospital – Minority
Special Prosecutor NDC won’t congratulate Martin Amidu – Asiedu Nketia

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
3 Confusion at EC EOCO is bogus – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
4 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
6 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
7 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
8 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
9 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of...bullet
10 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet

Politics

Former Abuakwa North MP Pressure mounts on pathologist to produce JB's autopsy report
Media Encounter Nana Addo's answers to journalists were hollow - Sam George
NDC's Defeat I didn't bath for 3 days during 2016 election – Ofosu Ampofo reveals
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to hold fair elections and heal rifts
Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe elections in '4 to 5' months