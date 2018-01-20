Sylvester Mensah rips Mahama over presidential ambition

news

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, has said former President John Mahama's era in Ghana's politics is over.

The former President is said to be making preparation to announce his bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 election after leading the party to a humiliating defeat in the 2016 polls as the sitting president.

Mr Mensah, aka Sly, who has declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership race, in an exclusive interview with Joy News says the NDC needs new leaders.

“At the time he (Mahama) burst onto the political scene he was the best for our party and for this country and he played his role. But we have gotten to a completely new era that requires a completely new set of (leaders)," he said.

According to him, the results of the 2016 election shows anger, frustration and disaffection for the NDC and Mr Mahama, saying the party needs to re-strategise and put in place a new set of vision.

"You could also tell that there was anger, there was frustration, there was disaffection and I guess that these are very loud statements emanating from the numbers. It tells clearly that we have gotten to a crucial junction in the life of our party that we need to re-strategise. We need to put in place a new set of vision that can accommodate the emerging trends and expectations of our party,” he said.

In the wide-ranging interview, he also expressed hope that he will emerge as the flagbearer of the NDC.

The delegates of our party have a responsibility to determine what is useful for our party. I have always trusted their views, I have always respected their views and I think they have never been wrong and they won’t be wrong this time. I guess that God willing, I will be rhyming with their choice and I will emerge as the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress,” he said.