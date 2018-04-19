SSNIT's management press conference needless - Ernest Thompson

news

Indicted former Social Security and National Insurance Trust Boss (SSNIT), Ernest Thompson has hit out against the malicious campaign by the current board members against his integrity.

Lawyers for Ernest Thompson said the press conference held by the current CEO of SSNIT yesterday to indict their client was needless and full of half-truths.

In a six-page response to the allegations from the press conference, Mr Thompson said, "The usual mantra of the management led by the Director-General has been the spurious allegation intended to deceive the public that the original contract price of $34million escalated to $72million without explaining how or what brought about the price escalation, which should actually be the crux of the matter".

At the press conference, details of an audit, and investigative reports by Pricewaterhouse and EOCO were made available to the media in which Mr Ernest Thompson and the Board Chair Prof Joshua Alabi were accused of widespread impropriety.

The lawyers accused the management of not being truthful with the facts and playing to the gallery.

“Again the scoping provided for only five (5) kiosks (the machines that look like the ATM machines of the banks) whereas SSNIT has about 54 branch offices throughout the country each needed to be provided with the kiosks to enable the contributors to access any information required,” the statement said.

They also said, "Our client is unaware of any investigation or audit undertaken by Price Water House. We say this on authority because it would seem strange to us that an audit or investigations could be conducted over a period of several months and a report released without ANY HEARING given to our client by PWC to state his side of the case. PWC never met our client before finalizing its report".

The managers also made reference to an Economic and Organised Crime Office investigations in which they claimed Mr Ernest Thompson and three others have been charged with causing financial loss to the state in the award of a $72million Operating Business Suite (OBS) contract.