The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has downplayed a poll suggesting a defeat for it if elections were held today.

Majority of Ghanaians have said that they will vote for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) if elections were held today, the survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana revealed.

Out of some 5000 respondents interviewed in 250 electoral areas across the country, a total of 52.7% of Ghanaians said they will vote for the Akufo-Addo led government, while 33.1 percent say their votes will go for the NDC.

But the NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidohu believes that the survey period is inadequate to enable the researchers to arrive at such a result.

“I don’t doubt their intellectual acumen [but] things have changed [because] parliament reconvened in the cash-for-seat and there is a CHRAJ report indicting Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta,” he said in an interview with The Pulse on JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Wednesday.

According to him, the party is strengthening its structures to ensure a defeat for Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020.

The NDC Deputy General further indicated that pollsters should be prepared for a surprise as it occurred in US with Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump lost all the polls but he won," Mr Anyidohu said.

The 5000 respondents in the recent survey were sampled in all ten regions. The organisers of the survey which was conducted late last year selected 250 electoral areas with at least 18 constituencies believed to be NDC stronghold and 14 constituencies believed to be NPP stronghold.

The respondents expressed satisfaction with the policy implementation by the government so far.

Their decision was also based mainly on the Free SHS Programme of the NPP with close to 77.6 percent indicating their support for the policy. This is in spite of some infrastructural challenges the policy faced when it was introduced.

The respondents also mentioned the fight against galamsey, restoration of the teachers and nursing trainee allowances as some of the striking policies of the government for which reason they would retain the NPP.

The survey further stated that 64.5 percent of the respondents were in favour of the implementation of the Office of the Special Prosecutor even though they raised concerns about the individual who will occupy the position and the extent of his or her neutrality.

The head of the Political Science department of the University of Ghana, Dr Bossman Asare said of the 5000 respondents 56% of them voted for the NPP and 36% for the NDC in the 2016 elections.

He said that these figures show a reduction of votes a year after the NPP’s stay in power and a similar reduction in votes for the NDC as well.