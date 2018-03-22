US-Ghana military base agreement not good - Samia Nkrumah

news

Samia Nkrumah, former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party, has admonished parliamentarians to not approve the US/Ghana military base agreemnet.

The former member of Parliament for Jomoro said the agreement is not in the good interest of Ghana.

A cabinet memo sighted by various media houses earlier this week signals an agreement between Ghana and the United States which will allow the US military to have unfiltered access to military facilities in Ghana.

The news sparked an uproar among a large section of Ghanaians which led to the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul to organise a press conference and debunk the news. The United States Embassy in Ghana also followed suit to deny that the US wants to set a military base in Ghana but the agreement is only joint military partnerships between both countries.

Samia in a Facebook post said:

MPs MUST SAY NO TO U.S. MILITARY BASE IN GHANA!

Kwame Nkrumah tells us in Africa Must Unite (1963) that

“if we do not unite and combine our military resources for common defense, our individual [African] States, out of a sense of insecurity, may be drawn into making defense pacts with foreign powers which may endanger the security of us all”.