Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthur


No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthur

Mahama took to his Facebook page to mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur saying this is a "very sad Friday!".

John Mahama and Amissah Arthur play

John Mahama and Amissah Arthur
Former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama has described the death of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as "shocking and very sad".

The former vice-president, Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym in the early hours of Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

John Dramani Mahama took to his Facebook page to mourn the death of his former deputy saying the news makes a "very sad Friday!".

He also described the death as shocking!

Former President Mahama wrote:

"No! PK was only last Saturday actively involved in our party’s constituency elections in the Central Region. Very sad Friday!"

