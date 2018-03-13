Vice-President unveils 368-unit apartment for Navy

news

Accommodation for officers of the Ghana Navy has been given a huge boost after Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia unveiled the Security Services Housing Project Phase II, of the Eastern Naval Command at Tema.

The project was begun four years ago with the aim of helping meet the pressing accommodation demands of Ghana’s security services.

However, it has now been completed and is ready for use by the Navy and other security services in the country.

The facility is made up of 23 blocks comprising a total of 368 apartments to house as many naval officers.

Dr. Bawumia said government is committed to ensuring that the security services are provided with the needed accommodation to be able to function properly.

READ ALSO: DCE and his driver trade slaps over use of Assembly vehicle

Delivering a speech following the unveiling of the 386-unit apartment on Monday, 12 March 2018, he said “government will continue with efforts to provide the logistical needs of our men and women in uniform, including decent accommodation, in order to ensure their operational efficiency”.

He added that the NPP government has taken notice of the increasing housing deficit that has saddled the nation’s security services, especially the navy.

According to him, government is working on finding solutions and will put in place measures to address the issue.

READ ALSO: US ambassador doubts Nana Addo's 1-district, 1-factory policy

Dr. Bawumia further stated that government is committed to reducing the housing deficit in Ghana, pointing to the recent abolishment on the five percent VAT for real estate developers as an indication of government’s resolve.