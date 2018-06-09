news

Ex-president John Mahama has blasted President Nana Akufo-Addo over the sod-cutting exercise to upgrade the Kumasi Airport to an international standard.

The ex-president, speaking in the Volta Region Saturday, said he had cut sod for the project at the same venue as the president when he was in power.

According Mr Mahama, the Akufo-Addo administration cancelled the project when it won power and delayed the start of the project for 18 months.

He said the contractor had "started working. They had taken control of the site. He had fenced off the site. They had started excavations when I went and I broke the ground, cut the sod for commencement of work.

"On January 7th they (NPP government) asked the contractor to stop work and kept him waiting for 18 months.

"Then you come back and cut the same sod, same contractor, same money, same site and you tell the contractor to build and finish within two years.

"That project would have almost finished by next year. What a waste of national resources," he said.