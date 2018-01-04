Watch :  Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills

news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghana’s first female Chief of Staff, Frema Opare Osei showed their dancing prowess and it was amazing.

The two were dancing when they graced the 2017 edition of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Grand Ball.

The President and his Chief of Staff showed that they are not all about politics when they had the dancefloor all to themselves.

The pair stole the show and it was worth it.

It was refreshing watch them do something else apart from politics.